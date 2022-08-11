Etobicoke Centennial Choir Open Rehearsal

- News
Are you looking for a choir? ECC is seeking new choristers for the coming season. Discover the rewards of singing in a wonderful community choir.
Interested singers are invited to attend an OPEN REHEARSAL on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 7:30-9:45 pm at Humber Valley United Church, 76 Anglesey Blvd. in Etobicoke. Participants will sing with the choir during rehearsal, meet the conductor and choristers and experience what ECC has to offer. etobicokecentennialchoir.ca
Location Address - 76 Anglesey Blvd, Toronto, ON M9A 3C1
Event Price - Free