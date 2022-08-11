Readers' Choice 2021

Etobicoke Centennial Choir Open Rehearsal

Aug 11, 2022

Etobicoke Centennial Choir Open Rehearsal

Are you looking for a choir? ECC is seeking new choristers for the coming season. Discover the rewards of singing in a wonderful community choir.

Interested singers are invited to attend an OPEN REHEARSAL on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 7:30-9:45 pm at Humber Valley United Church, 76 Anglesey Blvd. in Etobicoke. Participants will sing with the choir during rehearsal, meet the conductor and choristers and experience what ECC has to offer. etobicokecentennialchoir.ca

Location Address - 76 Anglesey Blvd, Toronto, ON M9A 3C1

Event Price - Free

Tue, Sep 13th, 2022 @ 07:30 PM
to 09:30 PM

Meeting or Networking Event

Music

