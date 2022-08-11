Etobicoke Centennial Choir Open Rehearsal

Are you looking for a choir? ECC is seeking new choristers for the coming season. Discover the rewards of singing in a wonderful community choir.

Interested singers are invited to attend an OPEN REHEARSAL on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 7:30-9:45 pm at Humber Valley United Church, 76 Anglesey Blvd. in Etobicoke. Participants will sing with the choir during rehearsal, meet the conductor and choristers and experience what ECC has to offer. etobicokecentennialchoir.ca