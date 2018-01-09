Etobicoke Centennial Choir Open Rehearsal

Humber Valley United Church 76 Anglesey, Etobicoke, Ontario

ECC offers amateur singers the opportunity to work with professional musicians to learn and perform a wide variety of music. Interested singers are invited to attend an open rehearsal on Jan 9 from 7:30-10 pm. Participants will have the opportunity to sing with the choir during a typical rehearsal, meet the conductor and choristers and explore what the choir offers. Free.

www.etobicokecentennialchoir.ca

Info
Humber Valley United Church 76 Anglesey, Etobicoke, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events, Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental
416-622-6923
