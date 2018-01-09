Etobicoke Centennial Choir Open Rehearsal
Humber Valley United Church 76 Anglesey, Etobicoke, Ontario
ECC offers amateur singers the opportunity to work with professional musicians to learn and perform a wide variety of music. Interested singers are invited to attend an open rehearsal on Jan 9 from 7:30-10 pm. Participants will have the opportunity to sing with the choir during a typical rehearsal, meet the conductor and choristers and explore what the choir offers. Free.
Free
Community Events, Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental