Etobicoke Centennial Choir Open Rehearsal
Humber Valley United Church 76 Anglesey, Etobicoke, Ontario
ECC offers amateur singers the opportunity to work with professional musicians to learn and perform a wide variety of music. Interested singers are invited to attend an open rehearsal, meet Musical Director Henry Renglich and sing with the choir. The choir also welcomes non-singing associate members and volunteers. 7:30-10 pm. Free.
Info
Humber Valley United Church 76 Anglesey, Etobicoke, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental