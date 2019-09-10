Etobicoke Centennial Choir Open Rehearsal

Humber Valley United Church 76 Anglesey, Etobicoke, Ontario

ECC offers amateur singers the opportunity to work with professional musicians to learn and perform a wide variety of music. Interested singers are invited to attend an open rehearsal, meet Musical Director Henry Renglich and sing with the choir. The choir also welcomes non-singing associate members and volunteers. 7:30-10 pm. Free.

Info

Humber Valley United Church 76 Anglesey, Etobicoke, Ontario
All Ages, Free
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental
416-433-5495
