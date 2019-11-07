Etobicoke Jazz Festival

Horatio “el Negro” Hernandez, Cuban-Canadian jazz pianist, Hilario Duran, Canadian singer-songwriter & long-time “Café Latino” host on Toronto’s JazzFM, Laura Fernandez, Hungarian pianist, Robi Botos and not-to-be-missed, Etobicoke Jazz Youth Orchestra. Across the many venues music fans will also see performances from Pat La Barbera, Roberto Occhipinti, Christian Antonacci & Friends, Trevor Giancola Duo, Gord Sheard “Sinal Aberto” with Luanda Jones, Diane Clemons & “EZ Street”, Lorne Lofsky & Alex Dean, Don Naduriak, Mike Downes, Larnell Lewis, KC Roberts & “Live Revolution”, Marco Luciani Trio, Queen Pepper & Alison Young, Eric Boucher and Aura Rully. Nov 7-10. $15-$25, festival pass $60. Venues also include Humber College, Via Napoli, Henry the VIII, Kanu Bar & Grill, The Squire & Firkin and the Canadiana Restaurant. See website for schedule.