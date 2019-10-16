Etobicoke-Lakeshore All Candidates Meeting: Making Life More Affordable
Daily Bread Food Bank 191 New Toronto, Toronto, Ontario M8V 2E7
Forum to hear from local candidates about how they plan to tackle affordability in housing, childcare, health care and more. 6:30-9 pm. Free, open to everyone.
Snacks provided. Event is wheelchair accessible and ASL interpretation will be provided.
eventbrite.ca/e/72643589933 // 416-203-0050
View Map
Free
