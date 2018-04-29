Etobicoke-Mississauga Interfaith Fest 2018
Tibetan Canadian Cultural Centre 40 Titan, Toronto, Ontario M8Z 2J8
Interfaith Fest brings together faith communities from across Etobicoke & Mississauga and from a diverse array of the world's religious families. The event offers a showcase of some of the cultural highlights of each faith tradition, including song, dance, a wide variety of traditional foods, and the fellowship of neighbourhood. Event is free for all; families and children welcome. 2-6 pm. Free.
Tibetan Canadian Cultural Centre 40 Titan, Toronto, Ontario M8Z 2J8
All Ages, Free
