Etobicoke Stories of Significance Exhibit – Myseum Intersections

Etobicoke Stories of Significance is a collaboration with local newcomer and Indigenous artists to curate an interactive exhibit of culturally and historically significant areas, gathering stories from the community with a focus on what makes Etobicoke the place it is today and the people who call this place home.

Exhibiting artists: Philip Cote, Susan Blight, Nyle Johnston, Khadija Aziz, Khaula Mazhar, Nicholas Sanchez

April 4-30, 2022. Storefront Gallery at Arts Etobicoke, 4893a Dundas Street West. myseumoftoronto.com