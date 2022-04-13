Readers' Choice 2021

Etobicoke Stories of Significance Exhibit – Myseum Intersections

Apr 13, 2022

Etobicoke Stories of Significance is a collaboration with local newcomer and Indigenous artists to curate an interactive exhibit of culturally and historically significant areas, gathering stories from the community with a focus on what makes Etobicoke the place it is today and the people who call this place home.

Exhibiting artists: Philip Cote, Susan Blight, Nyle Johnston, Khadija Aziz, Khaula Mazhar, Nicholas Sanchez

April 4-30, 2022. Storefront Gallery at Arts Etobicoke, 4893a Dundas Street West. myseumoftoronto.com

Location Address - 4893a Dundas St West, Toronto, M9A 1B2

Event Price - Free

Mon, Apr 4th, 2022 @ 09:00 AM
to Sat, Apr 30th, 2022 @ 04:00 PM

Art Exhibition

Art

