Etobicoke Stories of Significance: Exhibit Reception – Myseum Intersections

An exhibition reception with presentations from Indigenous and newcomer artists looking deeper into the histories and ideas behind their projects. Join us at Arts Etobicoke to meet the artists and experience the interactive exhibition.

This project is a collaboration with local newcomer and Indigenous artists to curate an interactive exhibit of culturally and historically significant areas, gathering stories from the community with a focus on what makes Etobicoke the place it is today and the changing community of people who call this place home.

Etobicoke Stories of Significance is presented in partnership with Myseum of Toronto as part of Myseum Intersections 2022. This project is led by Arts Etobicoke with contributions from Philip Cote, Susan Blight, Nyle Johnston, Khadija Aziz, Khaula Mazhar, Nicholas Sanchez, Etobicoke Historical Society, Village of Islington BIA, and AIRSA.

April 20 from 6-8 pm. Storefront Gallery at Arts Etobicoke, 4893a Dundas Street West. Register on eventbrite.ca