Etudes / Piano Concerto #1 / Petite Mort

Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts 145 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 4G1

The National Ballet of Canada presents choreographies by Harald Lander, Alexei Ratmansky and Jiří Kylián. Nov 27-Dec 1, Wed-Sat 7:30 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. Tickets start at $41 and vary by performance date. Standing Room locations start at $12 and are available in person on the day of the performance.

Info

Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts 145 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 4G1
Stage
Dance
416-345-9595
