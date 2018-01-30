Euchre Night In The Beach
St. Aidan's in the Beach 70 Silver Birch, Toronto, Ontario M4E 3K9
Fun and friendly evening of progressive Euchre. Tuesdays 7 pm. $5 to play and 50/50 draw, all proceeds go to St. Aidan’s Church.
Enter through the southern most doors (3rd set) down from Queen Street along Silver Birch and head down the stairs and through the doors. Tuesdays till the end of April 2018.
