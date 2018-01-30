Euchre Night In The Beach

Google Calendar - Euchre Night In The Beach - 2018-01-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Euchre Night In The Beach - 2018-01-30 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Euchre Night In The Beach - 2018-01-30 19:00:00 iCalendar - Euchre Night In The Beach - 2018-01-30 19:00:00

St. Aidan's in the Beach 70 Silver Birch, Toronto, Ontario M4E 3K9

Fun and friendly evening of progressive Euchre. Tuesdays 7 pm. $5 to play and 50/50 draw, all proceeds go to St. Aidan’s Church.

Enter through the southern most doors (3rd set) down from Queen Street along Silver Birch and head down the stairs and through the doors. Tuesdays till the end of April 2018.

Info
St. Aidan's in the Beach 70 Silver Birch, Toronto, Ontario M4E 3K9 View Map
Ongoing, Under $10
Community Events
416-691-2222
Google Calendar - Euchre Night In The Beach - 2018-01-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Euchre Night In The Beach - 2018-01-30 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Euchre Night In The Beach - 2018-01-30 19:00:00 iCalendar - Euchre Night In The Beach - 2018-01-30 19:00:00 Google Calendar - Euchre Night In The Beach - 2018-02-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Euchre Night In The Beach - 2018-02-06 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Euchre Night In The Beach - 2018-02-06 19:00:00 iCalendar - Euchre Night In The Beach - 2018-02-06 19:00:00 Google Calendar - Euchre Night In The Beach - 2018-02-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Euchre Night In The Beach - 2018-02-13 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Euchre Night In The Beach - 2018-02-13 19:00:00 iCalendar - Euchre Night In The Beach - 2018-02-13 19:00:00 Google Calendar - Euchre Night In The Beach - 2018-02-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Euchre Night In The Beach - 2018-02-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Euchre Night In The Beach - 2018-02-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - Euchre Night In The Beach - 2018-02-20 19:00:00 Google Calendar - Euchre Night In The Beach - 2018-02-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Euchre Night In The Beach - 2018-02-27 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Euchre Night In The Beach - 2018-02-27 19:00:00 iCalendar - Euchre Night In The Beach - 2018-02-27 19:00:00