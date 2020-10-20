The European Union Film Festival is moving online for its 2020 edition. It will take place from November 13 to 29, featuring 27 films from the 27 EU countries available everywhere in Canada. http://euffonline.ca

Ranging from romantic comedies to historical dramas to political thrillers, the 27 films include work by established European directors as well as talented newcomers. In addition to the films themselves, as a special feature the EUFF will present interviews with filmmakers whose works are being screened in the 2020 edition.

In this online edition of the EUFF, each film will be ‘live’ online for a 48-hour period. As per usual, all films in the EUFF are presented in their original languages with English subtitles.

The event is presented by the European Union Film Festival in Toronto, The Canadian Film Institute, the Cinematheque in Vancouver along with the Delegation of the European Union to Canada.