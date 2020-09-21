NOW MagazineAll EventsEva Lawarne

Eva Lawarne

Eva Lawarne

by
187 187 people viewed this event.

Paintings Inspired by Life 2020. Solo art exhibition. Oct 15-27. Opening Oct 15. http://g1313.org

 

Date And Time


 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art

Location Page

Gallery 1313

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.