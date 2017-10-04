Evaluating Statistics on the Web
S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5
Statistics come in two varieties: those that describe and are generated from data, and those that are simply made up - but how to tell them apart? This session will outline, for the non-statistician, criteria for deciding whether statistics on the web, their source, presentation and interpretation, are good, or are the other kind, using examples that 'got it wrong.' 3 pm. Free.
Info
S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5 View Map
Free
Community Events