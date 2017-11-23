Evening Of Hope
Sheraton Hotel 123 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H3M9
The 6th annual Evening of Hope is a celebration of survivorship and progress in the fight against lung cancer. Funds raised are helping to educate, empower and support lung cancer patients through resources, patient programs such as peer- to- peer and professional support groups, and advocacy for access to new medications and treatments. 6 pm. $100 (benefits Lung Cancer Canada). Pre-register.
Info
Sheraton Hotel 123 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H3M9 View Map
Community Events
Benefits