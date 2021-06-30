Every Child Matters Walk

Join Toronto Council Fire to honour and support former students of residential school and the thousands of children who perished attending Kamloops-Brandon-Cowesses.

Arrive at 10 am and assemble by the corner of Dundas Street and Parliament Street across from the Council Fire building. Walk will commence at 10:30 am. We will walk together peacefully in honour of the spirits of the children found at the former residential school sites.

We will walk westward towards Yonge & Dundas where we will hold a round-dance. We will continue from there to Bay Street and then walk southward towards Nathan Phillips Square. We will enter the City Hall grounds across from Albert St. and walk towards the Medicine Wheel and then unto the future site of the Spirit Garden (southwest corner of Nathan Phillips Square).

See the eventbrite page for the full program. For any questions, please e-mail strategyplanner@councilfire.ca.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TOCouncilFire /// Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tocouncilfire