Everything I Couldn't Tell You

Spiderbones Performing Arts & the RISER Project present a play by Jeff D'Hondt. Music, art, neuroscience and the revitalization of the Lenape language light three paths in a technological tearjerker about a suffering Indigenous woman and two therapists who try to help her.

Previews May 2, opens May 3 and runs to May 11, Mon-Sat 9:30 pm. $5, $20, $35 or $60 – pay what you can afford.

theatrecentre.org