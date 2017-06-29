Everything You Need To Know About RDSP

Agincourt Library 155 Bonis, Toronto, Ontario M1T 3W6

The Registered Disability Savings Plan (RDSP) is a savings tool intended to help Canadian families and individuals with disabilities to save for long term financial security. Learn the ins-and-outs of the RDSP including eligibility, contribution limits, tax implications, and government grants available. 6:30-8 pm. Free.

Agincourt Library 155 Bonis, Toronto, Ontario M1T 3W6

Free
416-396-8951

