Presented as part of the exhibition HUSH SKY MURMUR HOLE by Megan Rooney, this three-chapter performance further animates notions of traditional femininity, domesticity, consumption-based societies and the mythological that occur throughout Rooney’s practice. Mar 27-29, Fri 7 pm (Chapter 1), Sat 2 pm (Chapter II) and Sun 2 pm (Chapter III). Included w/ admission.

moca.ca/calendar/everywhere-been-there