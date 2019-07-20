EW Reading Series At Big On Bloor
Big on Bloor Festival north side Bloor W at Brock, Toronto, Ontario
Fiction, non-fiction and poetry readings by Jaclyn Desforges, Cody Caetano, Meagan Perry, Dominik Parisien, Leonarda Carranza, Jody Chan, Adam Giles, Amanda Merpaw, Margeaux Feldman and Matt Snell. Hosted by Marcia Walker & Mahak Jain. 1 pm. Free. At the Card-Yard, Brock Street north of Bloor.
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
