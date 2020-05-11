EW Reading Series presents Misty May!

Readings by Nirushan Sivagnanasu, Jennifer Murrin, Charlotte Kidd, Joseph Cassidy-Skof and Laura Kuhlmann on Zoom. 7 pm ET. Free.

https://zoom.us/j/99309586269, pwd: mistymay

The EW Reading Series is dedicated to the professionally serious writer who has not yet published a book. Our readers have gone on to win awards, place their work, publish books, and gain further recognition as the up-and-coming writers of Canada.