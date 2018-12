The Panto Players and Red Sandcastle Theatre present a family pantomime that remixes King Arthur and the Cheshire Cat for a wacky retelling of the Sword In The Stone. Opens Dec 26 and runs to Jan 6, Wed-Sat 7 pm, mat Sat-Mon 3 pm. $15-$25. Tickets: eventbrite.ca/e/53164102261

