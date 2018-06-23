Exchanges: Dialogue, Hesitation & Creation; Forty Four; Museum Of Failure; Ola Volo

Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8

Harbourfront Centre summer art exhibits run from Jun 23-Sep 16. Free.

  • Exchanges: Dialogue, Hesitation & Creation – exhibition by members of Feminist Photography Network’s Online Residency.
  • Forty Four – group show by students of the School of Craft and Design at Sheridan College.
  • Museum Of Failure – international collection featuring more than 100 innovation failures by some of the world’s best known companies.
  • Ola Volo mural – Canadian artist Ola Volo transforms the World Café building into an elaborate, dynamic mural.

www.harbourfrontcentre.com/visualarts

Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8
Free
Art
