Exchanges: Dialogue, Hesitation & Creation; Forty Four; Museum Of Failure; Ola Volo
Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8
Harbourfront Centre summer art exhibits run from Jun 23-Sep 16. Free.
- Exchanges: Dialogue, Hesitation & Creation – exhibition by members of Feminist Photography Network’s Online Residency.
- Forty Four – group show by students of the School of Craft and Design at Sheridan College.
- Museum Of Failure – international collection featuring more than 100 innovation failures by some of the world’s best known companies.
- Ola Volo mural – Canadian artist Ola Volo transforms the World Café building into an elaborate, dynamic mural.
Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8
Free
