The National Ballet of Canada launches its 2020 virtual season in September with Expansive Dances, three digital premieres created in isolation by Choreographic Associates Robert Binet, Guillaume Côté and Alysa Pires.

The Expansive Dances films, created in partnership with Evergreen, will be released weekly beginning September 10. Each film, shot on location in Toronto, will feature a solo performer. The works present dancers moving boldly through space in direct contrast to our present confined existence due to the pandemic, heralding hope for a brighter future.

Lake Maligne – by Robert Binet , video release date: September 10.

, video release date: September 10. Lulu – by Guillaume Côté , video release date: September 15.

, video release date: September 15. In Between – by Alysa Pires , video release date: September 22.

, video release date: September 22. Behind The Scenes – A look at how the Expansive Dances films were created, with choreographers, dancer and crew all maintaining social distancing, in expansive spaces. Video release date: September 29.

national.ballet.ca/Productions/Expansive-Dances