Extending The Conversation: One Size Does NOT Fit All
Eating Disorder Awareness Week panel discussion that aims to challenge the dominant narratives about eating disorders in order to reduce stigma, increase awareness that eating disorders can affect anyone, and reduce barriers to accessing support for individuals whose experiences are not reflected in persistent stereotypes about eating disorders. Featured panelists are Alex Looky, Isa Urrutia, Jay Walker, Kathy Rostron, Kira McCarthy, and Patti Perry. 7-9 pm. Free.
