Extending The Frame: 40 Years Of Gallery TPW

Drawing on archival materials from the AGO and artworks from the collection of the RIC, Extending The Frame celebrates 40 Years of exhibitions and programs at Gallery TPW and highlights the gallery’s role in advocating for the cultural recognition of photography in Canada. Jan 22-Apr 5, reception 6-8 pm Jan 22. Special tour with Gaëlle Morel, Gary Hall and Nina Levitt, Feb 12, 6 pm.

ryersonimagecentre.ca