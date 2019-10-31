Extinction Rebellion Halloween: Vampires Vs. The People

Extinction Rebellion Toronto will join the city’s biggest Halloween party in the Village (Church and Wellesley) and perform a skit that is both haunting and close to home.

The skit pits the vampires, seemingly hell-bent on sucking every last drop of oil, water and life out of this planet vs. the rest of us: the land, the plants, animals and people who call this place home.

October 31, meet at 8:30 pm, performance starts at 9 pm. Free.

extinctionrebelliontoronto.org