Extinction Rebellion Halloween: Vampires Vs. The People
Barbara Hall Park 519 Church, Toronto, Ontario
Extinction Rebellion Toronto will join the city’s biggest Halloween party in the Village (Church and Wellesley) and perform a skit that is both haunting and close to home.
The skit pits the vampires, seemingly hell-bent on sucking every last drop of oil, water and life out of this planet vs. the rest of us: the land, the plants, animals and people who call this place home.
October 31, meet at 8:30 pm, performance starts at 9 pm. Free.
