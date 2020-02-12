EXTRACOLONIAL: Reflections For Action

Sur Gallery 39 Queens Quay E, suite 100, Toronto, Ontario

EXTRACOLONIAL: Reflections for Action brings together a group of Indigenous and Latin American artists – Ulysses Castellanos, Monica Gutierrez Quintero, Yoshua Okón, and Onaman Collective – whose works examine the relationship between extractivism and colonialism as they have impacted the history of the Americas. Feb 12-Apr 4, reception 6-8 pm Feb 12. Free.

Curated by Noor Alé & Claudia Mattos, founders of AXIS

