EXTRACOLONIAL: Reflections for Action brings together a group of Indigenous and Latin American artists – Ulysses Castellanos, Monica Gutierrez Quintero, Yoshua Okón, and Onaman Collective – whose works examine the relationship between extractivism and colonialism as they have impacted the history of the Americas. Feb 12-Apr 4, reception 6-8 pm Feb 12. Free.

Curated by Noor Alé & Claudia Mattos, founders of AXIS