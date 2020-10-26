NOW MagazineAll EventsExtraordinary Canadians: Stories from the Heart of Our Nation

Extraordinary Canadians: Stories from the Heart of Our Nation

Rotman School of Management 1 hour livestream book launch featuring authors Peter Mansbridge (former Chief Correspondent, CBC News) and Mark Bulgutch (former Senior Executive Producer, CBC News Live Specials). Pre-register. The cost includes a copy of the book which will be mailed after the event. More information available on the website. Nov 12 at 5 pm. $37. https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/20201112ExtraordinaryCanadians

