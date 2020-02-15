TO Live presents Ears, Eyes, Voice, a ground-breaking photography exhibition featuring 41 important visual works by renowned Black Canadian photojournalists Jules Elder, Eddie Grant, Diane Liverpool, Al Peabody and Jim Russell.

Eyes, Ears, Voice will be on view at the Lower Gallery at the Meridian Art Centre, from February 15-March 8, 2020 (Thu-Sun 1-6 pm, and during shows). Free.

meridianartscentre.com/events/ears-eyes-voice