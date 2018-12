Spring-break fantasy in the dead of winter with frozen-ass drinks, tropical-ass clothes, and fun-ass music (hip- hop, r&b, top 40, dancehall, and house party classics) with DJ Brans4breakfast.10 pm. $15 and include guaranteed entry and line bypass until midnight.

eventbrite.ca/e/fade-county-nye-spring-break-at-bangarang-tickets-53331042584?aff=ebdssbdestsearch