Fundraiser for violinist Arthur Lewinowicz

Relish Bar & Grill 2152 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario

An afternoon of music featuring Arthur Boomin, Halton Jazz Singers, Elisa Malatesta, Mark Twang, Linda Lavender Band, Greystone, Black Suit Devil, special surprise guests and you! All artists are donating their time and talent. Proceeds go to help Arthur with his mounting bills and with future expenses of producing an album of the music he has composed while in cancer treatment. 3 pm. $25, adv $20. 

