FAC Fest Film Night: Black Women Film!

Three short films from exhibiting artists from this year’s festival who will engage in a talkback about their work. Black Women Film! will screen PICK by Alicia K Harris, The Haircut by Maya Annik Bedward and Geni by Jackie Batsinduka. Screening will be followed by a talkback with Venessa Harris and Jackie Batsinduka moderated by Black Women Film! founder Ella Cooper. 7-9:30 pm. Pwyc. Room 190.

