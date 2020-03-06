FAC Fest Film Night: Black Women Film!

OCAD University 100 McCaul, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1W1

Three short films from exhibiting artists from this year’s festival who will engage in a talkback about their work. Black Women Film! will screen PICK by Alicia K Harris, The Haircut by Maya Annik Bedward and Geni by Jackie Batsinduka. Screening will be followed by a talkback with Venessa Harris and Jackie Batsinduka moderated by Black Women Film! founder Ella Cooper. 7-9:30 pm. Pwyc. Room 190.

factoronto.org/film-night

IWD
Free
Film
