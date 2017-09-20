Facebook Election Integrity Event
Andrew Richard Designs 571 Adelaide E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 1N8
Join Facebook and special guest, the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Democratic Institutions, for an announcement about protecting the next federal election from cyber threats.
The program will include the launch of Facebook's new Canadian Election Integrity Initiative and a panel conversation about how to address cyber threats in the electoral process. 9 am. RSVP required.
