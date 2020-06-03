Facebook's Founding: A Legal Case Study for Entrepreneurs
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
As Facebook’s founding story shows, small early mistakes can mean devastating consequences for companies and entrepreneurs down the road. Learn what the tech giant’s founders did right and wrong in a legal walkthrough of the company’s dramatic early days. 7 pm. Free.
eventbrite.ca/e/facebooks-founding-a-legal-case-study-for-entrepreneurs-tickets-105859193698
It’s recommended, but not required, that attendees watch the film The Social Network before the presentation, as it provides a strong context for understanding the events to be discussed. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.