Facing Anxiety and Depression: A Conversation with His Holiness the 104th Ganden Tripa
Multifaith Centre, U of T 569 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario
Buddhist tools and responses to dealing with anxiety and depression at both individual and social levels. Dr. Ellen Katz who teaches at the University of Toronto will mediate questions about how to counter negative self-talk and mental anguish, and how to work towards a stronger, more resilient, mind. 7 pm. Free.
