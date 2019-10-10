Fact Or Fact Check

To mark International Day of the Girl on October 11, Plan International Canada is hosting a real-life game show where players can check their assumptions and biases and learn the real facts about girls’ rights and leadership in Canada and around the world. The booth will be set up at Eaton Centre (Albert’s Way Court, 2nd floor), Oct 10-12, Thu 5-8 pm, Fri-Sat 10:30 am-8 pm. Free.