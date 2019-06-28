Facts About Tax

Presentation by CPA Canada. Understand why there are taxes, how the Canadian tax system works, and what taxes are used for. Learn why you need to file a tax return and the government assistance/benefits gained from filing a return. Understand the difference between a tax credit and a tax deduction. 7-8 pm. Free. Space is limited, call to pre-register: 416-393-7703.

torontopubliclibrary.ca