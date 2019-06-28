Facts About Tax
Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1
Presentation by CPA Canada. Understand why there are taxes, how the Canadian tax system works, and what taxes are used for. Learn why you need to file a tax return and the government assistance/benefits gained from filing a return. Understand the difference between a tax credit and a tax deduction. 7-8 pm. Free. Space is limited, call to pre-register: 416-393-7703.
Info
Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1 View Map
Free
Community Events