Fadi Abou-Rihan With Scott McLeod

The writer and psychoanalyst speaks about the relationship between war and play through the work of British psychoanalyst D.W. Winnicott and the infamous photographs taken by U.S. military personnel at Abu Ghraib. Moderated by the founding director of Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art, Scott McLeod. 7 pm. $8-$12. Pre-register: eventbrite.ca/e/90695860761

This event is a part of the Urban Field Speakers Series.