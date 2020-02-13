Fadi Abou-Rihan With Scott McLeod

Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art 401 Richmond W #124, Toronto, Ontario

The writer and psychoanalyst speaks about the relationship between war and play through the work of British psychoanalyst D.W. Winnicott and the infamous photographs taken by U.S. military personnel at Abu Ghraib. Moderated by the founding director of Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art, Scott McLeod. 7 pm. $8-$12. Pre-register: eventbrite.ca/e/90695860761

This event is a part of the Urban Field Speakers Series.

Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art 401 Richmond W #124, Toronto, Ontario
