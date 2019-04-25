Fairlawn's Annual Book Sale
Fairlawn Avenue United Church 28 Fairlawn, Toronto, Ontario M5M 1S7
Huge selection of gently used books, CDs and DVDs. Apr 26-28, Thu 6-9 pm, Fri 1-9 pm, Sat 10 am-1 pm. Free admission.
The church is located at 28 Fairlawn Avenue, five blocks north of Lawrence, just west of Yonge St. For more information, visit www.fairlawnchurch.ca/booksale or call 416-481-6848.
Free
