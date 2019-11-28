Fairmont Royal York Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

to Google Calendar - Fairmont Royal York Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony - 2019-11-28 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fairmont Royal York Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony - 2019-11-28 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fairmont Royal York Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony - 2019-11-28 15:30:00 iCalendar - Fairmont Royal York Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony - 2019-11-28 15:30:00

Fairmont Royal York Hotel 100 Front W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 1E3

Annual tree lighting and animated window display in support of Children's Wish Foundation. The event features a visit from Santa, a special musical performance, a "gingery" Lobby installation and the reveal of the new Christmas Tree. 3:30-6:45 pm. Free.

thefairmontroyalyork.com/festive/tree-lighting-ceremony

Info

Fairmont Royal York Hotel 100 Front W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 1E3 View Map
Festive Season
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly
Community Events
