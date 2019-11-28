Fairmont Royal York Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
Fairmont Royal York Hotel 100 Front W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 1E3
Annual tree lighting and animated window display in support of Children's Wish Foundation. The event features a visit from Santa, a special musical performance, a "gingery" Lobby installation and the reveal of the new Christmas Tree. 3:30-6:45 pm. Free.
