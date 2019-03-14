Fairytale Land

Liberty Grand 25 British Columbia, Toronto, Ontario

An enchanted evening of everything magical and fun including all of your favourite cartoon characters. The fun begins the second you walk through the doors with a night of horse-drawn carriage rides, superhero skills training and games, face painting, craft stations, partying with your favorite princesses, super heroes and characters, a magical wish wand package, great food and a dance party. 4-8 pm. $70.  childrenswish.akaraisin.com/ui/fairytaleland/tickets

