Fall for Dance North 2022

Toronto’s premier international dance festival Fall for Dance North (FFDN) announces its return to in-person programming with its eighth edition from Sep 17 to Oct 8, 2022 – keeping all festival tickets at $15 for any seat. FFDN’s vast and diverse lineup of innovative programming will include 15+ world premieres from movement artists, musicians and filmmakers, presented at six venues across Toronto, in partnership with more than 13 arts organizations. The festival will expand its programming to present a series of full-length and double bill presentations, both indoors and outdoors, while offering digital engagements to enhance the experience of the organization’s fast-growing local and global audiences.

The festival’s most anticipated presentation, ARISE: 2022 Signature Programme, at Meridian Hall on Oct. 6-8, will showcase a festival commission from visionary tap dancer Dianne Montgomery; a traditional Indigenous Hawaiian performance from Ka Leo O Laka | Ka Hikina O Ka Lā; a shared world premiere with Soundstreams of a new short film by award-winning actor and director Michael Greyeyes with live orchestral accompaniment; and the FFDN premiere of Canada’s National Ballet School, showcasing 110 ballet students in a monumental work by choreographer Jera Wolfe.

A variety of free in-person and digital ancillary events will be offered throughout the festival, including the third season of the FFDN podcast Mambo; a social dance evening with a panel discussion on jazz dance at Union Station; a free concert series at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts with select artists from Indigenous Enterprise, presented in collaboration with the Canadian Opera Company; and various workshops, artist talks and more.