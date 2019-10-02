Fall For Dance North

The 2019 festival will showcase a range of expression including a special focus on international Indigenous artists plus three FFDN commissions, five North American premieres, lots of live music and free programming at Union Station. Perfomers include Brazil’s Grupo Corpo, Indian classical solo artist Shantala Shivalingappa, the contemporary New Zealand Dance Company, and much more. Oct 2-6, see website for details. $15. At Meridian Hall and Ryerson Theatre.

www.ffdnorth.com