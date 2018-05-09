Fall in Love with Regent Park: Dinner with Neighbours

Paintbox Bistro 555 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B7

Family style meal prepared by Regent Park Catering Collective, a social enterprise of CCL&D, and meet learners, community members and leaders from across the city. An opportunity to find out about the Centre and its impact. A portion of your ticket price goes towards sponsoring a CCL&D member's attendance. 5:30 pm. $100. 

dinnerwithneighbours.brownpapertickets.com

Paintbox Bistro 555 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B7 View Map
Community Events
647-551-6846
