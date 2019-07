by Eli Pasic (Pasic). A man poses as his late aunt’s husband in order to collect her life insurance policy in this farce. Previews Aug 1, opens Aug 2 and runs to Aug 11, Tue-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2 pm. $24-$30, preview pwyc.

falseclaims.simpletix.com // facebook.com/events/481673762373337