Family Day at Digifest

Join Digifest, Toronto's international tech and innovation festival, for family day! Bring the kids to enjoy hands-on demos, workshops, a food tech pop-up, and a full day of games and Interactive Zone.

New this year is the Food Tech Pop-Up. Celebrating the people who are advancing and envisioning the future of food. This year’s crop of entrepreneurs have merged sustainability, whole food ingredients, advocacy, and your health. Test samples from these intrepid innovators, and see what your future might taste like. 10 am-4 pm. Free.

http://torontodigifest.ca/2018/family-day-3/