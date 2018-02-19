Family Day at Fort York

to Google Calendar Yahoo Calendar Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar iCalendar

Fort York 250 Fort York Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3K9

Explore the early history of Toronto at Fort York. Visit the Fort's 1826 kitchen to sample a treat made over the hearth. Kids can try an 1812 drill class, Officers' Sword Drill, and some old-fashioned games. Try your hand at building a snow fort (weather permitting), and be sure to check out the Visitor Centre for crafts, a special pop-up exhibit on winter fun in Toronto, and the selfie booth. 11 am-6 pm. Free. 

Info
Fort York 250 Fort York Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3K9 View Map
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly
Community Events
416-392-7500
