Family Day at Fort York

Explore the early history of Toronto at Fort York. Visit the Fort's 1826 kitchen to sample a treat made over the hearth. Kids can try an 1812 drill class, Officers' Sword Drill, and some old-fashioned games. Try your hand at building a snow fort (weather permitting), and be sure to check out the Visitor Centre for crafts, a special pop-up exhibit on winter fun in Toronto, and the selfie booth. 11 am-6 pm. Free.