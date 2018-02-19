Family Day at Fort York
Fort York 250 Fort York Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3K9
Explore the early history of Toronto at Fort York. Visit the Fort's 1826 kitchen to sample a treat made over the hearth. Kids can try an 1812 drill class, Officers' Sword Drill, and some old-fashioned games. Try your hand at building a snow fort (weather permitting), and be sure to check out the Visitor Centre for crafts, a special pop-up exhibit on winter fun in Toronto, and the selfie booth. 11 am-6 pm. Free.
Info
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly
Community Events