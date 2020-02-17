Family Day at The Bentway

to Google Calendar - Family Day at The Bentway - 2020-02-17 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Family Day at The Bentway - 2020-02-17 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Family Day at The Bentway - 2020-02-17 12:00:00 iCalendar - Family Day at The Bentway - 2020-02-17 12:00:00

The Bentway Skate Trail 250 Fort York, under the Gardiner, Toronto, Ontario

Family-friendly indoor and outdoor fun at the figure-eight skate trail with a pyjama-rama skate, screening of Rescue pups, PAW Patrol and a blanket fort installation ( at Fort York Visitor Centre).  thebentway.ca/event/family-day-at-the-bentway-skate-trail

Info

The Bentway Skate Trail 250 Fort York, under the Gardiner, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events
to Google Calendar - Family Day at The Bentway - 2020-02-17 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Family Day at The Bentway - 2020-02-17 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Family Day at The Bentway - 2020-02-17 12:00:00 iCalendar - Family Day at The Bentway - 2020-02-17 12:00:00