Family Day at The Bentway
The Bentway Skate Trail 250 Fort York, under the Gardiner, Toronto, Ontario
Family-friendly indoor and outdoor fun at the figure-eight skate trail with a pyjama-rama skate, screening of Rescue pups, PAW Patrol and a blanket fort installation ( at Fort York Visitor Centre). thebentway.ca/event/family-day-at-the-bentway-skate-trail
Info
The Bentway Skate Trail 250 Fort York, under the Gardiner, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events