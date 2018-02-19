Family Day At YPT

Stage performances, workshops and drop-in activities for kids and families. One Thing Leads To Another, a show designed for babies (3-24 months) plays at 11 am and 2 pm in the Studio (tickets $5-$20), and The Secret Garden, the classic adapted from the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, plays on the MainStage at 2:30 pm ($20-$41). There will also be Family Workshops ($5) and free tours and drop-in activities from noon to 2:15 pm.

