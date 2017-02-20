Family Day Festival

Face-painting, family yoga, princess performances, pottery, volleyball, swimming and more. 10 am-5 pm. $5 family.

10 am - 2 pm: Jungle Gym w/ Facepainting, Balloon Animals and more! (Ages 0-5) – Gymnasium

10 am - 5 pm: Quiet Room/Arts and Crafts w/ Super Hero Colouring! (All Ages) – Room 317a

10 - 11 am: Jewish Life Family Groove Programming (Ages 0-5) – Room 218

11 am - 12 pm: Elsa, Moana and Belle Show #1 (All Ages) – Theatre

12:30 - 1:30 pm: Elsa, Moana and Belle Show #2 (All Ages) – Theatre

1:15 - 2:15 pm: Yoga Babies (Families and Their Babies) – Room 218

2 - 4 pm: Community-built Clay Pot Drop-in: Stop by to help us build bowls together through Coil Technique! (All Ages) – Room 318

3 - 5 pm: Drop-In Volleyball (Ages 18+) – Gymnasium

12 - 4 pm: Family Rec Swim (All Ages) - Separate Fee: $15 for minimum one adult and one child up to maximum two adults and three children